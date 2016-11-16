US capital to be showcased next year in India

Come June next, the capital of the United States of America, Washington DC is getting ready to showcase itself like never before at a 3-day IPW (called International Pow Wow).

“It has been 49 years since the start of IPW every year and this is the first time that Washington DC will be featured. This year, 2016, it was New Orleans,” said President & CEO of Destination DC, Elliot Ferguson and Manager, International Marketing of IPW, Michael Martin.

Destination DC is the official destination marketing organisation for the US capital and will conduct IPW in partnership with Etihad Airways, the Dulles International Airport of Washington and the US Travel Association. Mr. Elliot Ferguson and Mr. Michael Martin were part of a delegation that is visiting Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi to market Washington.

The US Department of Commerce estimates that nearly 1.13 million Indian travellers visited in the year 2015, a number that is forecast to go up to 1.41 million by the year 2020. Of this number, Washington alone received about 80,000 visitors, a number that is witnessing a 25 per cent growth year-on-year, Mr. Ferguson said, adding that the number made for DC’s 6th largest overseas market.

Washington’s Dulles International Airport, Mr. Martin said, was the world’s gateway to the US capital region and was served by 39 airlines flying non-stop to over 50 international destinations around the world. Etihad served the airport from its hub in Abu Dhabi with daily scheduled flights including its new generation Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Mr. Ferguson said that according to Travel Market Insights, visitors from India to the region ranked sight-seeing, shopping and visiting national parks, monuments and 11 museums, among their top three activities in and around Washington DC. The Capital region, comprising DC, Virginia and Maryland had a similar story to tell, he said.

Speaking about the finer details of the IPW, to be held from June 3, 2017, Mr. Martin said there would be 6,000 delegates, 1,300 domestic/international buyers from 130 nations, apart from at least 500 mediapersons over the 3-day duration.