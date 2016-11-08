Hyderabad

UNICEF-CMS Media awards for AP, TS scribes

The UNICEF Media Awards in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Children’s Issues for print media have been introduced by the UNICEF and the Centre for Media Studies (CMS) for the first time this year.

The focus of these awards is to motivate media in both the States to pro-actively cover issues related to children and their rights.

Participants can send their stories, features, articles published between January 1, 2016 to November 8, 2016 as self-nomination, either by email or through regular mail, to CMS Hyderabad,1300 A, Road No. 66, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500003. More details can be had over phone at 040-23540493/8897507936 and on the web at www.cmsindia.org

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 2:26:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/UNICEF-CMS-Media-awards-for-AP-TS-scribes/article16439837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY