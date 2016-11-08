UNICEF-CMS Media awards for AP, TS scribes

The UNICEF Media Awards in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Children’s Issues for print media have been introduced by the UNICEF and the Centre for Media Studies (CMS) for the first time this year.
The focus of these awards is to motivate media in both the States to pro-actively cover issues related to children and their rights.
Participants can send their stories, features, articles published between January 1, 2016 to November 8, 2016 as self-nomination, either by email or through regular mail, to CMS Hyderabad,1300 A, Road No. 66, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500003. More details can be had over phone at 040-23540493/8897507936 and on the web at www.cmsindia.org
