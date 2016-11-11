Hyderabad

Two rescued

more-in

The Lake police rescued two persons who tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Hussainsagar on November 9.

In the first incident, R. Gopinath, a resident of Musheerabad, decided to end his life after he was unable to repay a loan he had taken to pay for the treatment of his paralysed father.

In the second incident, D. Srikanth, a resident of Kavadiguda, who was working as a driver, lost his job. Faced with financial difficulties, he decided to commit suicide.

Both Gopinath and Srikanth were rescued by the Lake police and handed over to their families.

