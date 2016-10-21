Two held in ’04 stone-pelting case

City police on Thursday held two persons after executing three non-bailable warrants pending against them pertaining to a case of stone pelting in Saidabad during the funeral of Mujahid in 2004.

Mujahid died after a member of Gujarat police party, which arrested Naseeruddin of Saidabad in a criminal conspiracy case and was shifting him to Gujarat, opened fire in front of the then Andhra Pradesh DGP office at Lakdi-ka-pool.

Mujahid was among the group of persons who allegedly tried to free Naseeruddin from the Gujarat police team.

Violence broke out later during the funeral procession of Mujahid at Saidabad.

Stones were pelted at police vehicles and public property was damaged.

“Chargesheet was filed in those cases but the two persons were not arrested then. NBWs were pending against them and we executed it,” a police officer said.

The two persons were presented before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Police maintained that execution of the NBWs was part of the legal procedure to commence trial in the case.