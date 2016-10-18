Hyderabad

Two feared washed away

Two persons were feared washed away while another managed to escape when the bike they were riding fell from a bridge into an overflowing rivulet in Chinnachinthakunta mandal of Mahabubnagar district on Monday night.

Mohammed Ali, who escaped, told the police that he along with his friends Wajeed, 40, and Asif, 38, were passing by the bridge between Nellikudur and Sitharanipuram around 7.30 p.m. when the bike slipped. “The rivulet was flowing over the bridge. While Ali escaped, the bike and the other two fell into the rivulet,” Mahbubnagar DSP P. Krishnamurthy said.

Since it was pitch dark, rescue operations could not be undertaken in full scale. Searches would be continued on Tuesday morning, he said. The bike and the two riders could not be traced when reports last came in.



