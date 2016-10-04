Two drown while taking selfies

Two youngsters who went to click selfies near a water body at Shamshabad drowned late on Sunday night.

Ibrahim (17) and Zubair (19) had gone to Mansa Hills near Himayatsagar lake in a group of 14 for a picnic on Sunday afternoon, following which the incident took place.

According to the Shamshabad police, the duo are residents of Tolichowki. “The group went to Manasa Hills near the lake where stone-quarrying was going on. Due to heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, a lot of water had accumulated in the quarries that are located in between the rocky terrain there. Locals often go there due to its scenic location,” said an official.

The entire group had gone into a quarry full of water and realised that Ibrahim and Zubair were missing when they were about to leave. Realising that they drowned, they searched for them, but in vain.

A case has been registered by the police.