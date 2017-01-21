Two die as car rams bus

Two youngsters died when the Hyundai i20 car they were travelling in rammed an oncoming bus at Narsingi on Friday.

Life of the person driving the car, Mohd. Osama, was saved as the airbag opened. But death was instant for Mohd. Shahabaz, 18, who was sitting adjacent to him, and Mohd. Irfan, 22, who sat on the rear. The two victims were working in Health Point medical store at Hakeempet. The duo, along with their friend Osama, who did not have a driving licence, went to Gandipet and were returning to their respective homes when the accident occurred, Narsingi Sub-Inspector D. Vijay Naik said.

“The vehicle, which was going at high speeds, flung into the air and hit a private college bus coming in the opposite direction on the other side of the divider,” he said.