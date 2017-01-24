Two dead in wall collapse in T-Hub phase-2

Two workers died when a retaining wall collapsed and fell on them at a construction site near the Inorbit mall at Madhapur on Monday night. The incident took place at the phase-2 construction of the T-Hub, the contract for which was taken by a construction company called KPC Project Management. The two deceased workers were identified as Zia-ul-Ansari and Dilip Kumar Yadav.

According to an official from the Raidurgam police station, the incident took place around 7.30 p.m., when a crane hit a retaining wall, causing the wall to collapse and fall on the two workers. While Ansari died on the spot, Dilip died later while undergoing treatment.

A case was registered against KPC Project Management .