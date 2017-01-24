Hyderabad

Two dead in wall collapse in T-Hub phase-2

Two workers died when a retaining wall collapsed and fell on them at a construction site near the Inorbit mall at Madhapur on Monday night. The incident took place at the phase-2 construction of the T-Hub, the contract for which was taken by a construction company called KPC Project Management. The two deceased workers were identified as Zia-ul-Ansari and Dilip Kumar Yadav.

According to an official from the Raidurgam police station, the incident took place around 7.30 p.m., when a crane hit a retaining wall, causing the wall to collapse and fall on the two workers. While Ansari died on the spot, Dilip died later while undergoing treatment.

A case was registered against KPC Project Management .

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 8:35:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Two-dead-in-wall-collapse-in-T-Hub-phase-2/article17089502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY