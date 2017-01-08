Two dead, four injured in road accident

A couple died and four others, including three of their family members, were injured when the car in which they travelling overturned on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under the Narsingi police station limits on Sunday afternoon. The accident took place around 1.30 p.m. when driver Madhusudhan lost control of the car and hit a divider, resulting in the four-wheeler somersaulting to the other side of the road, said the police.

The deceased were identified as Narayana Goud and his wife Satyavathi, who died on the spot near the Indirareddy Nagar Kanche village under the Mirzaguda Gram Panchayat, said an official from the Narsingi police station. Their two sons Bharat, Bhaskar, his wife Harika and driver were injured and rushed to Continental hospital nearby, he added.

Out of the four injured, two sustained grievous injuries, while the other two were out of danger, said the official. The family was returning to Hyderabad from Sangareddy district and resided at Sadashivpet.