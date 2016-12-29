Trying to get monkey off the back

Problems posed by monkeys dominated the Assembly session with every speaker invariably referring to the monkey menace in cities, towns and villages during a short discussion on Haritha Haaram.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself referred to the menace and had the house in splits sharing a few anecdotes. He said an effort by a village near Suryapet to bring a langur spending Rs. 80,000 to drive away the monkeys proved too costly as the troupe of monkeys drove away the langur itself. Usually, monkeys fear langurs, but here they were fighting for their survival.

“This is a reflection of how our forests are dying forcing the monkeys to occupy households and destroy crop and trees in villages,” the CM said. The MLAs now get representations not for roads and other development works, but for tackling monkey menace. “This is why I gave the call ‘Vaanalu raavali Kothulu Povaali’ (Rains should come and monkeys should go away), and this is possible only when green cover is increased.”