Trial court to decide bail to Michael Ferreira

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A.Shankara Narayana ruled that XIX Metropolitan Magistrate, Kukatpally, would hear the arguments and decide whether to grant bail or not to former billiards champion Michael Ferreira and four of his associates.

The bench set aside the order of bail granted by single judge of the High Court, saying though the High Court had the power to grant bail in a writ petition, it was better that the trial court decided the issue on merit.

The bench was allowing writ appeals filed by the Telangana police. The police had contended hat the bail could not have been granted by single judge in a writ petition. They had submitted that the former world champion, Malcom Desai, Srinivas and Baaji were directors of Vihaan Direct Selling India (Pvt) Ltd, which was operating an illegal scheme by the name, QNET, previously known as Questnet in India.

Nearly five lakh investors from the country had been allegedly cheated in the scam. Michael Ferreira and his associates had approached the High Court contending that they were former directors of the company and only shareholders in the company and that the Mumbai police had already investigated the case. The single judge had stayed execution of transit warrant and granted bail, when counsel pointed out that the bail application was not being considered by the Magistrate. This was challenged by the police.

The bench ruled that records would be available with the Magistrate and the trial court was in a better position to deal with the bail application.

Facilities to juvenile offenders

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice C. V. Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice MSK Jaiswal called for report on facilities providing to juvenile offenders, women prisoners and their children, and mentally challenged under-trials in the prisons of both Telugu states. The secretaries of State Legal Services Authorities of AP and Telangana are to submit report in four weeks.

The Bench was dealing with a case based upon a letter written by Secretary of AP Legal Services Authority about directions of the Supreme Court to High Courts in this regard. The Bench directed the Principal Secretaries to Social Welfare Departments of both states to formulate terms and conditions to identify mentally challenged prison inmates who were not involved any crimes. The bench pointed out the pitiable condition of mentally challenged people who were not involved in any crimes but being neglected by their family members. The bench adjourned the case for four weeks.