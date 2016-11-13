Treasury to take old notes for regularisation schemes

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has directed officials to accept the demonetised currency of denominations Rs.500 and Rs.1000 for payments related to different urban land and building regularisation schemes announced by the State Government.

The government had earlier issued orders regularising structures on government lands and also plots under the Urban Land Ceiling Act. Already demand notices have been issued by Revenue officials to applicants who sought regularisation under the relevant government orders.

Payment of regularisation fee can be done in the Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes up to November 14, according to a release issued here on after a review meeting headed by KCR on Saturday.

As the payments need to be done into Treasury through challans, the same has been conveyed to the Treasury. The banks and Treasury offices will remain open on Sunday too for the payments, a press note informed on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma, Special Chief Secretary Pradeep Chandra, and Principal Secretary Narsing Rao attended the review meeting.