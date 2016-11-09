Travellers hit hard

Scrapping the high-valued notes had a huge impact on people on the move to different destinations on trains or buses, as they will end up with questionable currency as they get down.

“My mother will get down in Lucknow tomorrow afternoon from Yashwanthpur-Gorakphur Express but she will be facing a huge problem with Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes being scrapped. Neither they can buy food, nor travel ahead or check into a hotel with the currency,” says Jyothi whose mother along with another 200 people are on a pilgrimage to Kashi.

Has the government thought of millions of travellers on trains and buses in the country who carry Rs. 500 notes during long-distance travelling? Neither they can exchange money in a new place nor go without food and hotel accommodation. “They can’t even come back with literally no money in their hands,” is the argument of Narender Reddy, whose wife is on a visit to Tamil Nadu. She is also carrying Rs. 500 notes.

The poor and lower middle class travellers were hit badly since most of them prefer cash transactions and seldom use a debit or credit card. Small-time traders will not accept them even in big towns. “The travails of travellers was not kept in mind. Imagine the plight of millions who are out of their home towns and in far-off places,” asks Naresh, who works in a travel agency. “I have already received several calls from people travelling with our support on our next step. And we don’t see any solution to this, particularly those who are on long trips.”