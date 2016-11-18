Transporters hit hard

Shifting movable household items from one city to the other was never this challenging. Essentials like vegetables, pulses, fruits and milk too are being moved to the markets with much uncertainty.

In the times of demonetisation, the transportation sector is one of the worst affected. It is estimated that around 50,000 out of the 1.5 lakh trucks are forced to go off the road due to the severe shortage of cash. The Hyderabad Goods Transport Association (HGTA) members said that their business has come down by 70 per cent in the last ten days after Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes went out of circulation.

The HGTA president A.K. Agarwal said that cash was the most important component of their business and due to restrictions on withdrawals and serpentine queues outside banks, they were not able to ply the trucks.

“We have to give cash to the truck drivers to refuel the vehicle. We cannot give the cards credit or debit cards as the drivers keep changing jobs. The present withdrawal limit is minuscule and wont be enough for transporters to ply all their the trucks. In this business cash is very important as it is paid at toll gates and to the traders,” said Mr. Agarwal.

According to Mr. Agarwal, if the situation continues then like this the cost of essentials will skyrocket in the coming days. The association members want the withdrawal limit be increased to Rs. 5 lakh per day for transporters or revert to the old system. They also requested the Government to let toll gate fee be suspended for 14 days and eateries on the highways be directed to accept demonetised currency.