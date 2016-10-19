Transport Dept. finds it tough to fix teething troubles

The Transport Department is struggling to fix teething problems since October 11, when 10 districts became 31 in the new State.

Several appointments were said to have gone haywire, what with the systems not accepting the numbers when fed, because they did not match with the names of the new districts. These are just a sample of the troubles that are plaguing the department.

Its task is cut out and quite different from most other departments.

The Central Office here is a beehive of activity what with most senior officers constantly monitoring everyday transactions at the 54 offices across the State. A special task force has been set up at the Commissioner’s Office, comprising half-a-dozen techies who are tracking the transactions and helping to solve the myriad problems that are cropping up. They are under the direct supervision of Commissioner Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Joint Commissioner B. Venkateswarlu.

There is a working rule that money collected on a particular day should be deposited in the account of the Government Treasury within 24 hours.

And since October 11, the Information & Communications Technology Wing of the department has been struggling to get appropriate account numbers for the new districts to facilitate remittances.

A significant feature of the re-organisation of the staff is that all 31 districts have designated District Transport Officers (DTOs). They include nine Motor Vehicle Officers who found themselves enjoying a double-promotion-of-sorts, when they were made DTOs.

Transactions processed, Mr. Venkateswarlu said averaged between 13,000 and 14,000 every day. “By virtue of its location, the Central Zone office here processes the maximum number of applications, followed by Secunderabad and and Ranga Reddy districts. The silver lining is that it is work as usual and transactions are going on at all the 54 RTA offices,” he explained.

“Work is as usual but as you can see, we have a strong techie team that is really hard at work, fixing problems,” said Commissioner Mr. Sultania, when contacted.

We have a strong techie team that is really hard at work, fixing problems

Sandeep Kumar Sultania

Transport Commissioner