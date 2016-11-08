Technology Business Incubator (TBI), University of Hyderabad (UoH), is inviting applications for its fourth batch of six-month training programme in Entrepreneurship and Start-up Management, jointly offered with The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ).The programme constitutes training and mentoring sessions complemented by incubation and support services to transform ideas into start-ups. The programme is relevant for new and family businesses. Aspiring entrepreneurs can apply online at www.tez.co.in before November 25.
Training programme for startups
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor