Hyderabad

Tourism likely to overtake IT sector by 2020

HYDERABAD: India needs to promote conventions in order to attract large scale tourism and it will overtake the IT sector in the country by 2020 in terms of economy and employment generation, said Jagdish N Sheth, Charles H. Kelistadt Professor of Marketing, Goizueta Business School, Emory University, USA.

Speaking at an International Conference on “Changing Paradigms in Marketing of Services with special focus on Tourism and Hospitality”, organised by the School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad here, he said marketing is all about packaging presence and presentation.

Tourism is regional and each State needs to create special packages to sell their advantages as tourism was heading to be a huge money earner as well as maximum employment generator. He said that tourism in India is 120 billion dollar industry it employs 37 million people and by 2020 it will be bigger than IT industry. “Medical tourism has huge potential in the country,” he said.

Furqan Qamar, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), said that trans-national migration is the biggest challenge the countries were facing and nearly half of a billion Indian students are pursuing courses abroad. India too has the advantage of attracting foreign students and that potential needs to be tapped. M. Gopala Krishna, Chairman, INTACH and IIPA, Telangana Branch; B. Raja Sekhar, Dean, School of Management Studies, and V. Venkata Ramana, conference director spoke.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 7:30:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Tourism-likely-to-overtake-IT-sector-by-2020/article17030970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY