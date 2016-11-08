Tougher regulation of sale of liquor demanded

President of state unit of BJP K. Laxman has said its octagenarian vice-president S.V. Seshagiri Rao would undertake a 24 hour-long dharna on November 11, demanding stricter regulations of the sale of liquor across the State.

At a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Laxman said while the revenue to the State Government from sale of liquor was Rs.14,000 crore, the consumers actually spent Rs. 21,000 crore more in purchase of the drink. This meant that the total turnover of the trade in a small State like Telangana was in excess of Rs 35,000 crore. In the process, several existing rules like barring liquor outlets near educational institutions, temples and hospitals were blatantly flouted to make it a roaring business, he said.

The BJP leader said it was imperative that Government look at excise as not just a revenue generator but also keep in mind the welfare of people. Lakhs of illiterate people, especially in the rural areas were taking to liquor in an indiscriminate manner and ruining their families, he stated.

Citing examples how liquor outlets lured people, he pointed out that the owners promoted ‘happy hours’ before noon and ‘golden hours’ towards evening and some other schemes as ‘Buy 1 Get One Free’.

As for the police and officials of the Excise and Prohibition departments, they were letting youngsters go scot-free, he said.