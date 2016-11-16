Time for farmer groups to have a say in agri policy, marketing: report

Andhra Pradesh which faces a strange situation of agriculture growth being higher than the national average yet its marginal and small farmers are under acute distress due to lack of remunerative price for their produce, should create a State Farmers’ Commission to advice the government on issues related to farmers.

It should also create a land bank for agricultural purposes by taking land from those who want to lease out with ownership guarantee. These lands can be provided to tenants on long-term lease to end illegal tenancy problem and facilitate tenant farmers access bank credit, subsidies, and other benefits extended to the small and marginal farmers.

These are some of the key recommendations made by R. Radhakrishna Commission constituted by Andhra Pradesh government in 2014. The report on ‘Inclusive and Sustainable Agricultural Development of Andhra Pradesh’ submitted to the Andhra Pradesh government on September 3 was released formally on Tuesday at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies by eminent economist Prof. C.H. Hanumantha Rao.

Prof. Hanumantha Rao described the recommendations as bold and relevant as they seek to involve farmer associations in the policy making as well as marketing of produce and make APSAFE an institutional mechanism.

Swaminathan report

While the famed Swaminathan report submitted 10 years ago was on enhancing crop productivity and providing minimum support price, Radhakrishna Commission highlighted the problems related to institutional structures that were making farmers helpless.

He said in south coastal AP, 50 to 60 per cent of crop area was under informal tenancy as owners fear resumption of land under existing tenancy law. Thus the proposed land bank under the control of government would be important till the existing tenancy law was amended to give confidence to land owners and tenant farmers and improve incomes of toiling farmers, he said.

Prof. S. Galab, director, CESS, along with other members of Commission, K. Hanumantha Rao, P. Purushottam and T. Satyanarayana later told a media conference that thrust of the recommendations was to give a say to farmers in the policy making through their representatives and make State institutions accountable to farmers.