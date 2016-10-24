Three who cheat cloth merchant of Rs. 13 lakh nabbed

Three persons who cheated a city-based trading company to the tune of Rs.13 lakh were arrested by the Cyber Crime police on Friday from New Delhi. The accused, Majid Salami, Ilyas Ahmed and Mohd. Ayaz, were arrested and produced before a court in the city. After apprehending them, the police recovered Rs.12 lakh from them.

According to P. Ravi Kiran, Inspector, Cyber Crimes, the trio had created a fake email address of Responsive Industries, a Mumbai-based firm which supplied cloth material to R.L. Traders. “The accused created a fake email address and told the R.L. Traders that it was the new official ID and gave them a different bank account number to send money to,” he said.

Subsequently, in July, the company had transferred Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh in two transactions to the new number, said Mr. Kiran. “Later, when Responsive Industries called it regarding payments, R.L. Traders realised that it had been cheated,” he added.

Majid, Ilyas and Ayaz are all residents of Jamia Nagar in New Delhi, and were also involved, along with some Nigerians, in cheating people online.

Hotels raided

Twenty-nine persons and 18 ‘illegal’ couples were arrested by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) and the Bhongir police in raids conducted on hotels and lodges near the temple-town on Sunday night.

All the 29 persons were arrested for consuming liquor in the lodges while the ‘illegal’ couples were apprehended as they were not related to each other, said an official. “The couples were handed over to the Yadadri police,” he added.

Trio create fake email address of a Mumbai firm and swindle the trader to the tune

of Rs. 13 lakh