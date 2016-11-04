Three saved from committing suicide

In two separate incidents, three persons, including an eight-year-old, were rescued by the Lake Police after they tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Hussainsagar. In the first incident, Laxmikanth Kulkarni (52), a resident of Gowlipura, decided to end his life after he had quarrelled with one of his sons over a family issue. He was saved by the police at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday and later handed over to his family after counselling.

In the second incident, K. Shirisha, wife of K. Ashok, on Wednesday had decided to commit suicide along with her eight-year-old daughter after her husband verbally abused her the previous night when he was drunk. The woman and her child were rescued and sent to the Bharosa Centre for counselling.

Pedestrian killed

A 45-year-old woman died in a road accident when an auto rickshaw hit her while she was crossing the road at Attapur on Thursday. Maryamma, the deceased, was coming home from work when the incident took place at 6.15 p.m. An official from the Langer Houz police station said the woman was a resident of Defence colony and that the auto-driver is absconding. A case has been registered.

Arrested for cheating

A couple running an interior designing firm were arrested by Central Crime Station (CCS) police for cheating people. Raphael Kennedy and his wife, Aruna K, had conned four to five persons by promising to take up work and had absconded after collecting money from them. Two cases had been registered against them with the Rajender Nagar and Banjara Hills police stations. According to Avinash Mohanty, DCP, CCS, the couple would first collect 50 per cent of the contract amount, then the whole sum and would abscond by closing the office. They had opened Rafal Interiors and registered it under the Registrar of Companies Act. They decided to cheat people after their business suffered losses.