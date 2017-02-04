Three killed as two lorries collide

Three persons, including two drivers and a cleaner, were killed in a collision involving two lorries at Medisettivaripalem in Sattupalli mandal in the early hours of Saturday.

Rash driving and low visibility due to thick fog were blamed for the ghastly road accident.

The accident took place near Medisettivaripalem around 6.45 am when a lorry laden with rice bags crashed into a lorry coming in the opposite direction. It was loaded with granite blocks.

Both vehicles were travelling at a high speed when the collision occurred, sources said.

In the impact of the crash, Mallesh, 35, driver of the granite-laden lorry, of Karimnagar district, and Devender, 20, cleaner of the vehicle, of Peddapalli district, died on the spot.

The driver of another lorry also died instantaneously. His identity could not be established immediately.

Another occupant of the vehicle sustained serious injuries in the accident. The injured person was rushed to a hospital in Khammam.

The bodies of the accident victims were retrieved from the mangled cabins of the lorries by the police with much difficulty.

A case was registered.