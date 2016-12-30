Three held for ‘molesting minor girl’

The Banjara Hills police arrested three persons for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who was moving around with them for 15 days. The girl was reported missing by her family on December 5 and was traced on December 20 by the police.

The accused were identified as Ganesh, Akbar and Venga Reddy, who work in the Telugu film industry.

In her statement to the police, the victim told officials that she had gone with them as she was interested in dancing and acting. She was sexually assaulted during the course of time she spent with the trio, said an official from the Banjara Hills police station. “They had used her sexually, which amounts to rape as she is a minor,” he added.

The victim was sent to a rescue home after a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the IPC by the police.

Ganesh, Akbar and Venga Reddy work as assistants in Tollywood, said the official. In a press release, the Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS) also claimed that the trio promised to give the girl a chance in movies and demanded strict actions against the accused.