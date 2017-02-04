Three hawkers get 5-day jail

Three persons accused of operating fruit shops by occupying pavements at Mehdipatnam were sentenced to five days in jail by a local court here on Friday.

Shaik Altaf Pasha, 30, Waseem Siddiqui, 31, and Mohd. Jahangir, 31, who were operating fruit shops after encroaching upon footpaths, were convicted by the Third Metropolitan Magistrate Court. They were lodged in Chanchalguda central prison.

Four days ago, GHMC officials registered a case under sections 402 and 521 of GHMC Act against them on charge of encroaching side-walks near Rethibowli at pillar no. 26 of PVNR Expressway. This caused inconvenience to school children, senior citizens and other commuters as they had to walk on the main road and thereby become vulnerable to road accidents. Three land behind bars for get land in jail

Earlier, police registered cases against them under City Police Act and even sections of Indian Penal Code. While IPC cases were pending, in other cases they paid fine amounts.

This was the first time cases were booked against them under GHMC Act. Along with jail term, Pasha and Siddiqui were imposed fine amounts of ₹3,500 while Jahangir was imposed ₹2,500 fine.