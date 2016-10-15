Hyderabad

Three arrested

Chatrinaka Police on Friday arrested three persons including an alleged rapist who assaulted a minor girl last month.

Twenty two-year-old Ajith had asked the girl to come to his house telling her that his sister wanted to meet her.

When she was alone at home, he assaulted the girl and threatened to kill her parents if she disclosed about the crime to anyone. An uncle and cousin of the accused kept a watch outside the house, while he was assaulting the girl.

The girl registered a complaint of harassment against the accused on October 1, but did not mention rape. The accused was summoned, arrested and granted bail on the same day. However, the charges against him were modified after the girl alleged rape.

“After the victim made the allegation of rape, we sought cancellation of bail and amended the charges, subsequently arresting the accused,” K. Manoj Kumar, Inspector Chatrinaka said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:44:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Three-arrested/article16071592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY