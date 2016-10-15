Three arrested

Chatrinaka Police on Friday arrested three persons including an alleged rapist who assaulted a minor girl last month.

Twenty two-year-old Ajith had asked the girl to come to his house telling her that his sister wanted to meet her.

When she was alone at home, he assaulted the girl and threatened to kill her parents if she disclosed about the crime to anyone. An uncle and cousin of the accused kept a watch outside the house, while he was assaulting the girl.

The girl registered a complaint of harassment against the accused on October 1, but did not mention rape. The accused was summoned, arrested and granted bail on the same day. However, the charges against him were modified after the girl alleged rape.

“After the victim made the allegation of rape, we sought cancellation of bail and amended the charges, subsequently arresting the accused,” K. Manoj Kumar, Inspector Chatrinaka said.