These young leaders want to try US poll strategy in India

In the midst of the high octane electioneering in the United States attracting world attention, two young politicians from Telangana travelled to the key states to understand the complex yet structured campaign and the highly absorbing poll strategies.

These two men along with a few young leaders from the Samajwadi Party spend their time taking part in campaigning at the grassroots level, learning the campaign communications, digital media, research, voter targeting, voter protection and polling. “The strategies are amazing and how deep the voters are targeted is worth emulating in India too,” says Srinivas Laggani, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) activist.

“I got a chance to learn how to enhance the reach of posts on social media platforms and the process of early voting and its impact on the election process. I could also learn how voter database is pulled up and voter protection is done. Everything is structured here,” says Giridhar Perudu, IT-Wing Secretary, TRS Hyderabad.

Both these young politicians are part of the International Campaign Fellows (ICF) Programme run by the Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron - Ohio. The man behind the programme is senior Democratic Party strategist and Director of the programme, Jerry Austin.

“First time ever in the US, a hands on programme like ICF is being organised that invites political operatives from all over the world to engage and experience the presidential campaign first hand,” says Hari Kasula, a professional in election campaigning in the US who had worked in the 2012 presidential elections as well.

Activists like Srinivas and Giridhar are spending some time in classroom learning about the campaign process but most of their time is spent working as a staff member on a major party’s campaign. These political operatives, including a few personally selected and sent by the UP Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav are having a feel of the latest and greatest of the campaign advancements first hand even before it becomes a standard.

Hari Kasula explains that Indian political parties can pick up new age initiatives from this campaign. “Besides the divisive politics and the usual rhetoric, one thing that stands out in the presidential campaigns is the advancements in campaigning techniques, tactics, and strategies.”

Campaign style itself has seen transformation over the years with the usage of technology, says Mr. Hari. Notable trendsetters were 2008 presidential campaign for micro targeting, 2012 presidential campaign for data modelling and social media and 2016 is for online targeting and digital organising, explains Hari who did his masters in Applied politics from the Bliss Institute of Applied Politics.

An excited duo, Srinivas and Giridhar are set to put their newly acquired skills to use for election campaign in Telangana.

“We would certainly present a paper to the TRS party to which we are associated to make best use of the technology and the sharp strategies used in the US,” they say.