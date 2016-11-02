These Hyderabadis are new YouTube sensation

A few random concepts and some funny videos later, these content creators from twin cities are now the brand ambassadors of YouTube. Life has changed all of a sudden for these Hyderabadis who are now recognised in public places and pressured to come up with better videos. Jahnavi Dasetty, who runs her own channel ‘Mahathalli’ and Syed Viquar Mohiuddin of ‘Kantriguyz’ were speakers at the YouTube ‘Happy Hour’ event organised in the city recently.

Less than a year after she uploaded her first video, Jahnavi has now more than one lakh subscribers to her credit. Till date, she has made close to 30 videos in which she essays different characters. “I play simple characters which everyone relates to. I think that clicked well with the viewers,” says Jahnavi who played a middle-class youngster troubled by her mother to get married. Jahnavi, who is interested direction as well, also landed up a role in a Telugu movie after her videos went viral. She also went on to collaborate with other popular creators like Chicago Subbarao.

With their signature Hyderabadi lingo and style, four youngsters, Syed Viquaruddin, Mohd Abdul Samad, Mizbahuddin and Syed Atif teamed up as Kantriguyz and started making videos in 2013.

“There was only one content provider making funny videos in the language that Hyderabadis speak but they were not our inspiration. We followed The Viral Fever channel closely and made Hyderabadi version of a spoof which went viral,” said Mr. Mohiuddin, who is pursuing BBA degree. “We are recognised wherever we go. We are asked by people to make more videos because of which we plan to upload at least three videos a month.”

Their channel has more than 20,000 subscribers.

The youngster has set himself a target too. “If my channel gets more than one lakh subscribers within two years, I will pursue a career in this field.” David Powell, Online Partner Operations efforts across Asia-Pacific, YouTube said that the traditional media content uploaded in India is increasing by 75% every year. He said that a number of events are being conducted by them across the country to encourage regional content providers and provide a platform for them to network and collaborate.