The Hindu seminar dwells on cancer, its prevention

Educating women:(From right) Medical oncologist of American Oncology Institute, Suguna, medical director M. Babaiah and the principal of BVRIT College of Engineering for Women at a seminar in Hyderabad on Friday.- Photo: By Arrangement

Over 500 students of BVRIT College of Engineering for Women participated in a seminar on cancer awareness organised by The Hindu , in association with the American Oncology Institute here on Friday.

Medical director of the Institute, M. Babaiah, and medical oncologist Suguna interacted with them and clarified their doubts on the disease. They also spoke on subjects like cancer education, survivorship, advocacies and case studies.

The students were given instructions on self-examination of breast and screening options and were encouraged to adopt healthy eating and active living habits. They were enlightened about prevention, detection and treatment processes.

Dr. Babaiah said: “We are behind in terms of registering and diagnosing cancer cases in India and it is only due to lack of awareness and education among common people regarding the disease and other psychological aspects associated with it. We have to take the initiative and educate people about the basics of the disease.”

