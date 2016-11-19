The Hindu Science Fest at Global Indian School today

The Hindu in association with Global Indian International School will conduct a Science Fest on November 19 (Saturday) from 10.30 a.m. on the school premises in Uppal. Hyderabad District Collector Rahul Bojja will be the chief guest.

At the festival each participant or the student would be given a room measuring 8 meters by 5 meters to display their model. The event starts is open to general public also. Around 40 teams are participating in the event from various schools and the theme of the fest is ‘Nurture Nature for our Future.’ The top three models will be given prizes apart from three consolation prizes. All the participants will be issued participation certificates and the winning teams would be given certificates of appreciation.

The participants have to install their models by 1 p.m. at the venue. For further assistance the students can call M. Ravi Shankar at 9010588788.