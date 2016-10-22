Ten-year-old girl ‘raped’ by ambulance driver

A 10-year-old girl was raped by an ambulance driver at Raghavendranagar of Puppalaguda in Narsingi on Friday, the police said.

Daughter of a labourer couple, the minor was alone in her hut when the 22-year-old accused Suresh sexually assaulted her, Narsingi Inspector P. Ramchander Rao said. Suresh had come to the locality a few days ago and was residing in the hut of his friend who was the girl’s neighbour. Around noon, the accused lured the girl to an isolated place near the huts by offering her fruit juice and violated her.

Two caught for stealing

Commissioner’s Task Force (East) sleuths on Friday caught two youngsters and recovered gold ornaments weighing 400 grams allegedly stolen by them. Two minors, who assisted the duo, were detained and would be presented in the court concerned.

Explosives seized

Explosive substance weighing nearly 50 kg, used mostly for blasting rocks, was seized by Hayathnagar police at a real estate venture in Abdullahpurmet village on city outskirts.