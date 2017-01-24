Ten swine flu deaths since August 1

Ten persons died of swine flu and other complications arising out of it in Telangana since August 1 last year, a report from the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department said.

Increase in the spread of swine flu is further confirmed, with seven samples out of the 46 tested on Monday testing positive for the disease in Telangana.

A bulletin from the department said the same on Tuesday. No death had been reported on Monday.

In total, 176 samples were found to be swine flu positive during the period between August 1 and January 23, the bulletin said. A total of 3210 samples had been tested during this period.

The bulletin advised the hospitals to isolate patients with suspected swine flu and start treatment, before sending the samples to the Institute of Preventive Medicine for testing, with full address and contact number. In case the patient was unwilling to get admitted in a private hospital, it should be ensured that he or she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, the note said.

It also cautioned the people against the symptoms which included high fever, sneezing, cough and body pains. Crowded places should be avoided, and hands should be cleaned as frequently as possible. Avoid handshake and cover nose/mouth while sneezing or coughing, it said.

There were enough medicines and testing kits in all teaching, district and area hospitals, besides the IPM where patients were tested free of cost.

The department said that homoeopathy practitioners may administer the medicine as preventive measure. The medicine was available free of cost in Government Homeo Hospital, Ramanthapur, and at all Ayush dispensaries.