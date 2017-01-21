Telugu stars support jallikattu

Late on Thursday evening, the #JusticeforJallikattu got a shot in the arm, what with actors including a normally-reclusive Mahesh Babu tweeting a few lines in support and a line from Pawan Kalyan also taken as his support to the cause.

The lines from @UrsTrulyMahesh, with 2.83 million followers read - Hope their voices r heard. I support the spirit of Tamil Nadu.

Especially admire the way the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and their culture.

Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in. Jallikattu is the spirit of Tamil Nadu - bold and fearless.

As for @PawanKalyan, his tweet on Friday - I have deep respect & reverence for our culture, Animals and Mother Nature too, was considered to supportive to the cause.

I have deep respect & reverence for our culture, Animals and Mother Nature. PK, 1.24 M followers.