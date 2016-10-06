Telugu University to bring out Telangana encyclopaedia

The Potti Sriramulu Telugu University (PSTU) will soon bring out an encyclopaedia of Telangana words and terminology of various professions to popularise and preserve the dialect.

The PSTU Vice-Chancellor, S.V. Satyanarayana said that the university will also bring out an encyclopaedia of districts including the new ones where the history, geography, art forms, culture, inscriptions, literature and temples, unique to each district will be included and it would be a comprehensive material on Telangana’s culture.

Prof. Satyanarayana also said that efforts would be made to shift the classical language centre in Mysore to Hyderabad as it would give a fillip to preserve Telugu language and culture. The Centre will get funds to the tune of Rs. 100 crore per year from the Central Government that can be used to encourage research on both oral and written language and also help in setting up School of Classical Languages in all the Central Universities. Recently the JNU, New Delhi has written a letter to PSTU seeking financial support for setting up Centre for Telugu studies at JNU but the university said it could extend intellectual support and funds can be sourced from Centre.