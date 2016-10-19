Telangana gets more Central grant of Rs.620 crore

The government will be getting an additional Rs.620 crore under the Central Road Fund in addition to the earlier sanctioned Rs.400 crore, Minister for Roads & Buildings Tummala Nageswara Rao said here. The Central Government was also looking into the demand for a further grant of Rs.3000 crore proposed for various road works. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways informed the government last week about the sanction of money for 50 works to be completed in 24 months including tendering and no cost excess beyond 10 per cent as no revised estimates will be considered. Quarterly reports of the progress should also be sent, said under secretary Rajinder Kumar in his letter. The highest number of roads are proposed to be for Karimnagar - eight (44.10 km/Rs.47 crore), Mahabubnagar - seven (92.05/Rs.90 crore), Medak (64.10 km/Rs.74 crore), Warangal (73.70 km/Rs.78 crore) and Nalgonda (71.20 km/Rs.70 crore)- six each, Khammam-five (74.70 km/Rs.76 crore), Nizamabad (55.94 km/Rs.55 crore) and Ranga Reddy - four each (45.10 km/Rs.47 crore).