Telangana gets Centre’s boost for tourism

Telangana is up for a huge tourism boost that will unravel in the coming two years. At the inauguration of World Tourism Day here on Tuesday, Minister for Tourism and Culture A. Chandulal said Telangana has got Rs. 300 crore as Central aid for various projects this year and tourism development work is underway.

Before bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Telangana region used to get just Rs. 100 crore as Central grant, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Pervaram Ramulu said at the meet. From adventure to pilgrimage tourism, the State has a lot of resources in store for tourists from across the world, Mr. Ramulu said.

Mahabubnagar district will see a spurt in tourism activities as temples including Akka Mahadevi temple and waterfalls like Mallela Teertham will be developed as tourist sites. The Centre has also given Rs. 100 crore grant for tribal tourism which will give Sammakka Sarakka Jatara a boost. Ramappa Lake will see a spurt in activity with the tourism department setting up a meditation centre on the banks of the lake. “Tourists the world over would love the spot as it is serene and accessible,” Mr. Ramulu said. Archaeology tourism will also get support as Dolemine burial grounds, an archaeological site, will be developed for public appreciation. The Tourism Department is also planning to establish its star hotels at several spots. “A star hotel will come up at Kinnerasani lake at Kothagundem,” the Chairman announced.

Even Hyderabad will see development, the department heads assured. Heritage sites including Begum Hayat Bakshi’s tomb and also Mon. Raymond’s tomb will get revived. Qutb Shahi and Paigah tombs will get a facelift, the Chairman said. The tourist footfall is expected to double in the next couple of years, Mr. Ramulu assured.

Speaker of the Legislative Council, Swamy Goud, said families in Hyderabad should make it a point to go to weekend getaways around the city.