Telangana Express to leave at 6.25 p.m.

Train no. 12723 Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express scheduled to leave at 6.25 a.m. on January 4 is rescheduled to leave at 6.25 p.m. on the same day, due to the late running of its pairing train.
Sachkand Express
Train No. 12715 H.S. Nanded-Amritsar Sachkand Express scheduled to depart H.S. Nanded at 9.30 a.m. on Jan. 4 is rescheduled to depart at 11.30 p.m. on the same day due to late running of its pairing train.
Nanded-Amritsar Express
Train No. 12421 H.S. Nanded-Amritsar Superfast Express scheduled to depart H.S. Nanded at 11.00 a.m. on Jan. 4 is rescheduled to depart at 2.30 p.m. on the same day, due to late running of its pairing train.
