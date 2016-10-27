Teen commits suicide

A 17-year-old son of a CISF Head Constable committed suicide at his home in Mamidipally village under the Pahadishareef police station on Tuesday evening. Subham Tyagi, a native of Uttar Pradesh, hung himself in his room at around 7 p.m., the Pahadishareef police said.

“He came to Hyderabad five months ago after his father was transferred. Subham hung himself to death with a nylon rope.

The reason behind him committing suicide is still unknown. His mother and sister, who were home, saw his body hanging,” said a police official.

While the boy was taken to a hospital, he was declared brought dead by the doctors. A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Gang nabbed

The Rejendranagar police busted a five-member gang, who robbed passengers travelling in auto-rickshaws, on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Syed Imran, 23, Syed Ibrahim, 20, Syed Izaj, 25, Mohd. Tajuddin, 21, and Mohd Nawaz.

According to Rajendranagar police station Inspector V. Umender, the accused persons operated in auto-rickshaws on the Aramgarh and Shamshabad routes and stole mobile phones of passengers. One of the gang members used to drive the three-wheeler, while the remaining would sit in it along with the travellers.

Diverting the attention of passengers, they would steal their cell phones and cash.

After two cases were registered with the Rajendranagar police, the crime team kept a lookout for them and nabbed the gang members.

They were produced before a court.

Arrested for cheating

Six persons, who cheated people on the pretext of providing them ‘rice-pulling’ articles, were caught by the Rachakonda police. The accused were identified as Katroth Badriah, 44, Talari Jangaiah, 46, Surigala Lalaiah, 53, Gorenka Yadaiah, 46, Voggu Ganesh, 37, and Voggu Nagesh, 34.

Three more persons involved in the scam are still absconding, said the police.

According to Rachakonda Joint Commissioner T. Shashidhar Reddy, the gang convinced innocent people that they knew how to identify the places where ‘rice-pulling’ articles were buried, and that they could dig them out.

A ‘rice-puller’ is shown as an artefact with superstition around it that it can bring fortune to its owners, and are hence highly priced. Mr. Reddy, in a press release on Wednesday, said that many organised gangs use the scam to cheat the public.

The six-member gang was involved in a case registered at the Narayanpur police station.

The police seized Rs. 5 lakh and five mobile phones from them.

Man dies in accident

A 50-year-old railway employee died after he suffered accidental burns while working on a diesel locomotive at a workshop in Moula Ali on Wednesday morning.

Srinivas Rao, a native of Vijaywada, was working on a diesel engine along with a few other workers, when he suffered the burns after the engine threw sparks at him, said Malkajigir Sub-Inspector Narsaiah.

The incident took place at around about 11.30 a.m., and a case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC, he added.