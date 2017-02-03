Tech fest at KITS from Feb 16

WARANGAL URBAN: The Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science (KITS) in association with Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) chapter is organising a national-level student technical festival named ‘SUMSHODHINI - 2017’ on its campus from February 16 to 18 here.

Institute director Y. Manohar said the festival comprises many technical and non technical events. A poster of the event was launched by the institute inviting students from across the country to take part in it. Those aspiring to participate may register their names on website: www.kitsw.ac.in.

The technical events such as Tech Treasure, Forensic Fantasticity, Maze Runner, Dubsmash Admad, Brain Rush, Replica, Big Data and electrical events, electronics events, robotics, robowar among other form part of the event. There would be workshops on building planning and execution, considering vaastu using Auto CADD, related to information technology, electrical, electronics and computer engineering. disciplines.