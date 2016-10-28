Teachers want back OU land transferred to govt.

The Osmania University Teachers Association and the Retired Teachers Association have objected to the takeover of the piece of Nizamia Observatory land in Begumpet, belonging to the University, by the government and demanded that it be given back immediately.

The OUTA Chairman Battu Satyanarayana and OU Retired Teachers Association president D. Manohar Rao said that it was unfortunate that the Nizamia Observatory that houses the Institute of Genetics, which also runs a home for the mentally challenged, and the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) has been taken over by the government when the University was celebrating its centenary year.

“The entire encroached land of Nizamia Observatory Campus along with the newly constructed structures must be returned back to Osmania University by the State government,” they said at a press conference reminding that it was the government’s responsibility to protect the land. “

Prof. Satyanarayana wanted to know who gave the permission for transfer of land and how many acres was given.

The information should be revealed by the Vice-Chancellor to the teachers, students and to the society, he said further adding that transfer itself may be illegal since the concerned bodies have not approved it.

They also said all the recommendations of Justice O. Chinnappa Reddy (Retd. Judge of Supreme Court) Commission regarding alienation, restoration and protection of the Osmania University lands must be strictly adhered to by the University.

Nizamia Observatory of Osmania University Begumpet Campus was established in 1908 in a sprawling campus of 24 acres and was affiliated to the OU in 1918. It is a lush green campus with high-rise trees, creepers, flowers and beautiful lawns in the midst of the densely populated Begumpet area.