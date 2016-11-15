Tax collection in GPs with old notes reaches Rs. 20 crore

Demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination currency notes has brought a windfall of property tax collection to gram panchayats as over Rs. 20 crore has been remitted till Monday evening, since November 11 when the tax collection with old notes was accepted.

According to officials of the Panchayat Raj Department, the collection of property tax, including dues in gram panchayats, was Rs. 8.16 crore on November 11, Rs. 4.03 crore on November 12, Rs. 3.76 crore on November 13 and Rs. 5.2 crore on November 14.

As the Centre has extended the date for remittance of taxes with demonetised currency notes till November 24, the tax collection is expected to go up further.

The officials said Medchal-Malakjgiri district stood first in the State in tax collection during the last four days as it netted about Rs.7 crore.