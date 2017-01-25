Tata unveils Hexa SUV in Hyderabad

Hexa, the latest offering from the Tata Motors stable, was launched in the city on Tuesday.

The starting (ex-showroom) price of the SUV is ₹12.20 lakh for the manual transmission variant and ₹15.11 lakh for the automatic variant. The SUV comes in six variants and five colour options.

It features a ‘Super Drive Modes’ system that allows the driver to seamlessly switch between four different driving modes – Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road. A release from Tata Motors said that the system offered enhanced ride comfort and stability over different terrains. ‘ConnectNext Infotainment system’ with an ergonomically placed 5-inch touch screen designed by Harman, with 10 JBL branded speakers, voice recognition and smart phone integration are some other features of the new vehicle.

The SUV comes with a warranty policy of three years or 1 lakh kilometers, whichever is earlier. The periodic service schedule will be at 10,000 kms or six months and oil change at an interval of 20,000 kms or 12 months, whichever is earlier.

Customer response to Hexa has been overwhelming, said Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Units.