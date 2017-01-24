Tata Motors launches Xenon Yodha pick-up

Tata Motors launched the Xenon Yodha, its latest offering in the pick-up vehicle segment, here on Monday.

With a rated payload of up to 1,250 kilograms, the vehicle would be ideal for a wide range of commercial applications, a release from the company said.

Regional sales manager-light trucks and pick-ups, commercial vehicle business unit (south), Rajasekhar V. said the target customers for the vehicle would be those dealing in vegetables, fruits, poultry, dairy, and other perishable goods.

It could also be used as a cash van and a service support vehicle at construction sites.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said, were important markets, and the company would be aiming to sell 100 vehicles a month in the two States. The company has six dealers across the two States. Nationwide, the company would be targeting 1,000 units per month, Mr. Rajasekhar said, while replying to a query.

Xenon Yodha comes in single and double cab, with the Hyderabad (ex-showroom) price starting at ₹6.42 lakh.

The company, he added, was offering a first-in-segment customised free annual maintenance contract (AMC) package of 3 years/1 lakh km.