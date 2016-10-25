Tanker with suspected chemical effluents caught

A tanker was seized by the task force team of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) while allegedly trying to transport chemical effluents. The officials intercepted the vehicle, which was supposed to carry septic tank waste, at Jeedimetla as part of the routine checks. Upon closer inspection, the officials found that instead of a strong stench emanating from the container, there were signs of chemical fumes. The vehicle was immediately confiscated.

According to the senior officials of the TSPCB, the driver revealed that the vehicle was plying from Hyderabad Chemical Industry situated in Jeedimetla. The driver said that he was asked to transport the chemical waste and dump it in the Musi nala. The officials have taken samples of the liquid found in the tanker for further investigations.

“For the first time, we have come across such an incident where a private tanker was transporting industrial effluents under the guise of disposing septic waste. Some of the industries are trying to dump the effluents at a lower cost by resorting to such methods. If the same amount of effluents had to be transported and treated at an Effluent Treatment Plant, it would have costed them 10 times more than hiring a private tanker and dumping the chemical waste in a nala or a lake,” said a senior scientist of the Board.

The Task Force team has started an investigation.