TTD asked to reply on high prices at eateries

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankara Narayana on Tuesday directed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to produce the report of Vigilance Wing that enquired into the fleecing of pilgrims on the Seven Hills by eateries.

The Bench was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation filed by Parihara Seva Samithi through its founder president Dr. Bharadwaja Chakarapani.

Exorbitant rates

He complained that TTD was not responding to complaints by pilgrims regarding the exorbitant rates being charged by hotels and eateries on Tirumala violating the rules and tender conditions.

He averred that while granting the license to run a restaurant, the TTD imposes the condition that the named items shall alone be sold as per rates fixed by it but that the hotels were charging 500 per cent more.

Citing examples, he said while a plate of idly was to be sold at Rs. 9, hotels were charging Rs. 40.

Likewise, ‘rava dosa’ was to be sold at Rs. 14, but pilgrims were made to cough up Rs. 70.

Some exotic items that were not in TTD’s approved list were being sold at exorbitant prices. He said the then Executive Officer of the TTD had appointed a Deputy Superintendent of Police from the Vigilance wing to inquire and submit a report but that the officer’s report was gathering dust.

The bench went through the details regarding the rates and asked the TTD to produce the report and the action taken report.

The case will be listed after two weeks.