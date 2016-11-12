TSSPDCL bags award for better demand supply management

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) has bagged the “green grid award” instituted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) at 10th Energy Summit and 4th Innovation with Impact Awards for Discoms, in New Delhi on Friday, for its efficiency in the demand supply management and providing better services to consumers.
The award was received by Chairman and Managing Director of TSSPDCL G. Raghuma Reddy from Chairman of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) S.D. Dubey. The Discom has been chosen for the award for reducing the demand-supply gap and the best progress made in solar generation and distribution.
Speaking after receiving the award, Mr. Raghuma Reddy said apart from creating awareness among consumers for efficient use of energy with the help of quality pumpsets, providing capacitors to the pumpsets, supply of LED bulbs and roof-top solar power generation had given good results.
He explained that TSSPDCL had spent Rs.720 crore on strengthening the distribution system for farm power supply, providing switched line capacitors, implementation of high voltage distribution system for 1,80,198 agriculture pumpsets, arranging new pumpsets complying with demand supply management (DSM) standards, separation of agriculture feeders and others.
Mr. Raghuma Reddy complimented the role of Director T. Srinivas, J. Srinivas Reddy and M. Kamaludding Ali Khan in bringing down the demand supply gap with new management methods.
