The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP), a French agency for funding, study and implementation of an Integrated Intelligent Transport System on a pilot basis. TSRTC Chairman S. Satyanaraya, Managing Director G.V. Ramana Rao and Secunderabad Regional Manager P. Komuraiah were part of a delegation to France in the last week of September. The agreement was signed on Sept. 29 by representatives of both organisations. A release said the pilot project that is a first across India would include fleet tracking, real-time monitoring, passenger information system and solar-powered electronic display for passengers, apart from a statistical platform to optimise operations. It is to be implemented in the Greater Hyderabad Zone of the corporation, most likely on the Koti-Miyapur route, said Mr. Ramana Rao.
TSRTC inks MoU with French agency
