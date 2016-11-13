TSPSC allays fears on hitches in first day Group-II exam

Ahead of conducting exam for Paper 3 and 4 as part of the written test for Group-II posts on Sunday, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has sought to allay fears of the candidates who appeared for Paper 1 and 2 on Friday saying that they need not worry about non-matching of bar codes on question papers and answer (OMR) sheets.

Some incidents including non-matching of bar codes, invigilators asking or not asking the candidates to write their names on answer sheets and others on Friday have created confusion and doubts among a section of the candidates. Some candidates have also gone to the extent of expressing doubts on transparency in the process.

“There’s neither any loss to the candidates nor any problem (to TSPSC) in valuation with different bar codes on the question paper and answer sheets of a candidate. We (TSPSC) have never said that they should match as it’s not mandatory. They are meant only for internal cross-checking”, TSPSC Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani said here on Saturday alleging that some people were trying to make a mountain out of a mole hill only to defame the TSPSC.

He stated that it was the question paper booklet number, series number, code number and hall-ticket number that would be scanned along with similar details on answer sheets and not the bar codes before valuation by scanning the options given in the OMR sheets. “There’s total transparency in the process and one need not worry about such minor aspects,” he noted.

Out of a total of 7,89,437 candidates who applied for Group-II for filling 1,032 posts, 5,17,811 had appeared for the exam taking the percentage to over 65. However, it was some 85 per cent of those who downloaded their hall-tickets — about 6.9 lakh.

Prof. Chakrapani assured that some mistakes committed by invigilators due to lack of understanding would not be repeated for Paper 3 and 4 on Sunday and Secretary of the Commission had already spoken to all district officials who were given the responsibility of conducting the exam.