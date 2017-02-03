TSM, The Hindu E-Plus mock GD for MBA aspirants

Thiagarajar School of Management, one of the premier management institutes in South India and The Hindu Education Plus will conduct a Mock Group Discussion and Personal Interview training workshop for the aspiring MBA students seeking admissions in the 2017 academic year.

The event is an exclusive initiative of the TSM and The Hindu Education Plus to prepare the students for the next level of screening, before they are admitted to the course.

Students and working professionals, who have taken their CAT, can attend the workshop to hone their skills.

Prof. Gautham Ghosh, Director of TSM, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta, will be the resource person who will conduct the Group Discussion.

The Mock Group Discussion will be held at two centres - in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. In Visakhapatnam, it will be held at Kala Bharathi Auditorium, Maddilapalaem on February 8 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Students can register themselves by calling 0891-2536159/60/61/62/63 or call Ms. A.V. Rama on 9849498771.

In Hyderabad, the workshop will be held at the Institution of Engineers, Telangana State Centre, Khairatabad, on February 9 between 9 a.m and 5 p.m. Registration can be done at 040-23403902.

Spot registration is available but students are requested to register in advance because of limited number of seats.

The TSM has been ranked 15th in the country, fourth in South India and second in Tamil Nadu for 2016 by the Ministry of HRD. It also has a credit of helping in getting a salary package of ₹14 lakh by Amazon in the 2017 placement.