TS utilities not to opt for periodic review of tariffs as specified under UDAY

The Telangana power utilities are in for a bounty following their decision to join the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) of the Central Government even as the State had decided to keep itself off from the provisions under the scheme enabling periodic review of tariff.

The guidelines under the UDAY scheme stress the need for rationalising tariff determination processes as also review of the performance of the respective electricity regulatory commissions.

They lay emphasis on incorporation of an enabling provision for quarterly revision to mitigate cost increase burden claiming that such periodic tariff revision would be easier to implement and absorbed by the consumers.

Further, the scheme envisages mandating the regulators for launching suo moto proceedings in determination of tariff in the event of the companies not filing their petitions in time.

“We have not agreed to the provision. We made sure that it is deleted from the agreement before signing it,” TSTransco and TSGenco chairman D. Prabhakar Rao told The Hindu.

The Government insisted that it would continue the present system of filing of aggregate revenue requirement proposals with the regulator, the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission, annually and the Centre had agreed for it.

On the benefits of joining the UDAY scheme, Mr. Prabhakar Rao said the utilities are set to get relief of over ₹890 crore interest burden as the State Government will take over debts to the tune of ₹8,923 crore.

This apart, the utilities will also be in a position to get grants of close to ₹900 crore under the centrally sponsored Integrated Power Development Scheme, Deen Dayal Gram Jyoti Yojana and Power System Development Fund.

In addition, the State would also be benefited in terms of assured coal linkages for its thermal power projects in terms of allocation of additional coal at notified prices.