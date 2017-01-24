TS, two dists. receive solar energy awards

Telangana in the States category and Ranga Reddy and Medak in districts category have received three national awards in new and renewable energy sector. The awards were presented in New Delhi on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Telangana has received the award for being second among the States in the matter of adding solar energy capacity and Ranga Reddy and Medak have also bagged the awards for the same cause in the districts category for years 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The awards were received by Special Chief Secretary Ajay Misra, Managing Director of Telangana State New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation A. Sudhakar Rao and District Collectors of Ranga Reddy and Medak M. Raghunandan Rao and Bharati Hollikere, respectively, at the hands of Union Renewable Energy Secretary Rajiv Kapoor. Telangana has already achieved the capacity of about 1,000 MW solar energy and was aiming for adding another 3,000 MW this year.

Telangana was second in the country after Kerala in setting up individual solar plants for captive consumption and which do not require synchronisation with the grid, Mr. Misra said after receiving the awards. Similarly, in the districts category, Ranga Reddy stood first in the country by setting up 676 individual solar plants and Medak came second with 353 plants, he said. A total of 2,051 captive solar plants were working in Telangana with a total generation capacity of 5.5 MW, he said. Further, Mr. Misra stated that solar plants with a capacity of 992 MW were synchronised with the grid.